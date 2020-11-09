LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (09/11/2020)

About Job Creation

Taking into account the practical experiences of countries like Poland and America, which have been in the thick of things while managing exploitation of fossil fuels in order to provide enough jobs, especially, in a country like India, with a vast population, it would be pertinent to consider the various options that can be prudently adopted while contemplating shifting to renewable energies such as solar photo voltaic cells and wind turbines. Coal provides jobs for the coal miners, though in very unhealthy conditions as also for loaders, port personnel, and transporters. And, then the use in coal-fired power plants result in the emission of huge quantities of greenhouse gases that are polluting. In comparison, the number of jobs in the field of renewable energies is much less, such as manufacturing of photo voltaic panels and wind turbines. Let’s then consider the case of raw petroleum coke or RPC as it is known in short. From its origins in sources of crude oil exploration to shipping, fractional distillation and then collection of petroleum in petroleum refineries to loading, transportation, unloading, storage in yards and then calcination to calcined petroleum coke to sieving into desired size grades to packing into gunny bags and then loading and transportation to the steel blast furnaces or aluminium smelters, a wide variety of jobs can be provided of course at the expense of again causing pollution with carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide in particular. Oil refineries produce other fractionally distilled products that are petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) as well as kerosene which in turn provides polluting fuels for transportation vehicles, passenger vehicles and aircraft. Is it worthwhile in a country with a huge population like India to forego fossil fuels and totally seek use of solar and wind energy that cannot provide enough jobs? Seek for the practical aspects, though endangering the quality of environment and health. A very thorough study of the relative impacts of use of fossil fuels and ATF and kerosene has to be made in view of the basic fact of the inability of providing jobs if renewable energies are used.

Elvidio Miranda, Panaji

Seaplane Operations For Boosting Tourism

PM Modi inaugurated water aerodrome and first seaplane operations in India on October 31. On occasion of Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s anniversary and National Unity Day, the first seaplane was launched covering 200 kms within 45 minutes from Kevadia to Sabarmati. The said operation was started with Spice Jet services. PM also gave message of Government to Governance on the day. It is expected to boost the tourism and transport system by the sea. The said seaplane was operated by Spice Jet with a capacity of 18 and likely to be operated four times a day. The fare is Rs 1500 per head. Today, road, rail and air transport are considered to be viable and economical for the people but in the future the sea transport will be added to give better services. Meanwhile, regions in the North East, Uttarakhand, UP, AP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andaman, Lakshadweep and others are being evaluated for amphibious plane operations. Hope Goa also takes up such a project.

Raju Ramamurthy, Vasco