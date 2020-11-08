O Dessaido: The Finer Details

Tensing Rodrigues

Let’s today move from the particular to the general, from personal to the public, from oral history to the official records; and look at the picture that emerges. That will give us the background of individual stories that we have heard so far. Dessaido was a system of appointing agents to help in the administration of the territories in Novas Conquistas under the Portuguese dominion. Novas Conquistas were territories in Goa acquired by the Portuguese in the 18th century CE; these consisted of Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari, Ponda, Sanguem, Quepem and Canacona talukas. The other four talukas of Goa – Bardez, Ilhas, Mormugao and Salcete – were conquered in the 16th century. Unlike the latter, the Novas Conquistas were not conquered; they were annexed to the Estado da India through treaties with their existing legitimate feudal lords. A treaty was signed with King of Sunda, Savai Bassava Linga in 1763, for the possession of Ponda, Sanguem, Quepem and Canacona; two treaties were signed with Sardessai Quema Saunto Bounsulo in 1781 and 1783 to receive the possession of Bicholim, Sanquelim (Sattari) and Pernem. These treaties required the Portuguese to continue with some practices and institutions (usos e costumes) that prevailed under the previous dispensation; ‘the Portuguese government promised to honour the customs and usages of the people in matters civil and economic’. [Dias, 2004: The Socio-Economic History Of Goa With Special Reference To The Communidade System: 1750-1910, 183]

Dessaiado was one of those institutions that got conserved through the treaties. Dessaiado covered a variety of functional designations like desai, sardesai, sarnadkarni, damgi, polgi, musumdar, akadar, bhat, etc; however some of these like polgi, musumdar and akadar are difficult to decipher. We find the term desai often used generically; that is for any of these functional designations. Perhaps Portuguese too saw value in this system of vassals or subordinates; for they added to the network by appointing new people.

The revenue collection and military support were the primary functions of the desai; they were, therefore, sort of vassals or feudatories; they were autonomous with respect to their relations with the people, but under an overall control of the Estado. Some desai were appointed on the express condition that they maintain an armed force. For instance, villages Curvem and Navelim in Ponda were granted to Ibrahim Khan and Assan Khan, respectively with the obligation that each one would maintain a cavalry force of 50 each. The village of Usgao was given to Jivaji Sinai as compensation for maintaining a cavalry force of 50 soldiers. The desai of Pernem was given the grant of the village Alorna for maintaining an infantry force of 50 sepoys. [Dias, 2004: 186]

In return the desai got grants from the Estado. The grants could be of two types; ‘akk’, which was a monetary payment or pension; and, ‘inam’, which was in the form of a land grant. It was as an inam that entire villages were granted to a desai, as seen above. Desai designated as damgi, polgi, musumdar, akkadar were in the context of custom houses; they collected the custom duties both on their own account as recompense, as well as revenue to the Estado. In all probability this arrangement of monetary rewards and land grants, in return for services, was not devised by the Portuguese; it must have been continued from the time of pre-Portuguese overlords. These rights, both akk and inam, were hereditary; they passed from father to son by way of primogeniture; that is to say, they were inherited by the first born son.

This gives us a fairly detailed picture of the desai and the sardesai. Most of the sources for this history are the legislation enacted by the Portuguese and the directives issued by them. A few pre-Portuguese sources like charters issued by the kings and feudal lords are also available. It is important to note that the desai and the sardesai are found almost exclusively in Novas Conquistas; as against this the Velhas Conquistas have robust gamvkaris. In the early sixteenth century when Albuquerque began his conquest of Goa, gamvkari must have been the norm throughout Goa. According to Filippe Nery Xavier “All the villages had their respective gancarias, and it was with these that great Albuquerque signed a pact that they shall continue to possess the village lands as before, paying to the new ruler the tax that was paid to the earlier one.”[Xavier, 1907: Bosquejo Historico das Comunidades das Aldeas dos Concelhos das Ilhas, Salcete e Bardez, Vol. 2; 2] Portuguese recognised the gamvkari system and codified it; thus it continued. But in the territories in the Novas Conquistas, which continued to be under local kings and feudal overlords, the gamvkari slowly gave way to some sort of ‘zamindari’ or ‘patidari’ where the village lands came to be the property of one or more families. [The Bigger Picture, 02 Feb 20] As Filippe Nery Xavier points out, wherever or whenever the sovereign or his agents are extortive in their collection of tax or tribute, the very idea of property tends to get extinguished; and more so communal ownership of land. [Xavier, 1907: Bosquejo Historico das Comunidades das Aldeas dos Concelhos das Ilhas, Salcete e Bardez, Vol. 1, 75]

Most of the time these landlord families could have arisen from the gamvkari itself. The leading gamvkar were appointed as revenue collection agents by the local kings and overlords, and encouraged to keep armed forces. They could use their clout and coercive power to deprive the villagers of their lands. This totally destroyed the fundamental fabric of the gamvkari. The gamvkari was no longer the sovereign owner of the village lands; that ownership passed to the kings. And the latter granted it to their agents (the desai and the sardesai) as inam in return for their services. For instance the village Queula was given to the temple of Sri Samtadurga and the villages of Mardol and Priol were assigned to the temples of Mhalsa and Mamges respectively. Villages that were given as grants to the numerous desai included those of Conaxem, Conculiem, Nerancal, Queula, Vaddy in Ponda taluka; Carapur, Lamagao, Maulinguem, Salem and Virdy in Bicholim taluka; Cansarvomem, Ilha de Arabo, Morgim and Ozory in Pernem taluka; in Sanquelim taluka all the villages were divided amongst the temples and the desai.

But what about the desai in the Velhas Conquistas – like the desai of Vernem and the desai of Lotli for instance?