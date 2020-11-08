Narakasur burning, air pollution and COVID-19

Nandkumar Kamat

Scientists are worried about the relationship between air pollutants and the persistence of COVID-19 infectious nanoparticles.

Maria Neira from the World Health Organisation (WH) has said this in her podcast: “Air pollution is the bad quality of the air we breathe and that bad quality of the air we breathe, it goes to our lungs. Through our lungs, it will cause major damage, increasing the risk of chronic respiratory diseases: lung cancer, obstructive chronic pulmonary diseases, asthma, pneumonia, and others. And from there, the very small particles can reach the bloodstream, affecting as well our cardiovascular system and other organs, of course. But then we know that, in the case of the patients with COVID-19, those who will be more at severe risk of developing illness are those with underlying conditions like high blood pressure or heart diseases or respiratory diseases. We see where air pollution might exacerbate those diseases and make the patients, the population, more vulnerable to the disease, plus to the severity of developing a more serious illness.”

A study published on October 27, 2020 in the medical journal Cardiovascular Research had estimated that about 15 per cent of deaths worldwide from COVID-19 could be attributed to long-term exposure to air pollution. In Europe, the proportion was about 19 per cent, in North America it was 17 per cent, and in East Asia about 27 per cent.

The research team included Professor Jos Lelieveld, of the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, Mainz, Germany and the Cyprus Institute Nicosia, Cyprus; Professor Thomas Münzel, from the University Medical Center of the Johannes Gutenberg University, Mainz, and the German Center for Cardiovascular Research, Mainz; and Andrea Pozzer, from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry. They mentioned that these proportions are an estimate of “the fraction of COVID-19 deaths that could be avoided if the population were exposed to lower counterfactual air pollution levels without fossil fuel-related and other anthropogenic [caused by humans] emissions”.

Now on the background of these and hundreds of similar studies which clearly point out to dangers of outdoor air pollution and its stressful effect on comorbid patients, what do we see in our own state?

It is interesting to note that due to their impact on air quality there is regulation on fireworks during festival times. The Supreme Court had ruled two years back that only firecrackers with reduced emission and decibel levels will be permitted during all festivals. On Diwali, firecrackers could be burst between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. But what creates more air pollution? Bursting of firecrackers or open burning of Narkasur effigies early morning? There is no ban on mass burning of Narkasur effigies. So nobody would be surprised that people would wake up to a depressing Diwali morning with very poor visibility and possibly a dense bluish fog and acrid, burning smell lingering in air after the incineration of thousands of Narkasur effigies.

These Narkasur effigies are stuffed with several kilograms of dry straw and paper, cardboard etc. Burning hundred kilograms of dry grass produces about five kilograms of carbon monoxide, two kilograms of particulates (most of them smaller than 10 microns and easily absorbed in the lungs), and at least seven highly carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. Burning such dry biomass as stuffed inside the Narkasur effigies also contributes to emissions of harmful air pollutants. These can cause severe impacts on human health, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) as well as polychlorinated dibenzo-p-dioxins (PCDDs), and polychlorinated dibenzofurans (PCDFs), referred to as dioxins. These air pollutants have significant toxicological properties and are notably potential carcinogens.

Despite the pandemic, the enthusiasm to fabricate and burn these Narkasur effigies has not waned but this year alarm bells need to be sounded because in addition to the existing pollution load in air, these burning ceremonies would further deteriorate the air quality and create excellent conditions for the new coronavirus to attack the non-infected persons with co-morbidities.

It takes days and a very strong breeze from the Arabian Sea to disperse and dilute these air-borne pollutants. The government and citizens need to feel concerned first about the deteriorating air quality in Goa as evidenced by foggy mornings. The fog begins as night temperature falls and due to thermal inversion, the cold air traps atmospheric air pollutants close to the ground, in the human breathing zone. This air includes the fine aerosol particles created by burning of biomass such as agricultural residue, dry leaf litter and wild grasses. Burning of straw etc in open air as we see in burning of Narkasur effigies is an uncontrolled combustion process during which pollutant chemical species such as CO2, nitrous oxide (N2O), CH4, CO, non-methane hydrocarbons (NMHC), NOx, SO2, particulate matter (PM) and few others are produced. One can imagine the plight of citizens around who are compelled to breathe this toxic cocktail. This shouldn’t be the idea of celebrating any festival and especially under present dangerous conditions where pure air with good oxygen is absolutely essential to prevent the coronavirus infection.

The Narkasur effigy makers should have understood these scientifically proven factors but unfortunately since many consider such burning as a one-time stationary source of pollution having a degree of social acceptance and cultural legitimacy the genuine public health concerns are compromised. Therefore, don’t be surprised to see an alarming rise in Covid-19 positive cases and deaths after November 15-20.