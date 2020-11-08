John Grisham’s Recommended Thriller Reading List

The prolific and beloved author John Grisham, known for his courtroom thrillers, is back with a new page-turner, A Time for Mercy, featuring the return of lawyer Jake Brigance, the protagonist who first appeared in Grisham smash hit novel A Time to Kill.

Here are a few of them:

A Private Cathedral by James Lee Burke: David Robicheaux is one of the most interesting detectives in contemporary fiction. Here, he’s back for the 23rd time and he takes on two Cajun crime families that try unsuccessfully to share territory. The two families have more internal problems than most. One has even sunk so low as to traffic humans. Only James Lee Burke has the voice to examine ancient curses and superstitions in the complex world of Cajun Country.

Deacon King Kong by James McBride: In this wild and roaring novel, James brings together an unforgettable collection of characters from the housing projects of south Brooklyn. When the anti-hero, a man called Sportcoat, shoots and kills the neighbourhood’s favourite drug dealer, street life spins out of control.

The Last Trial by Scott Turow: Sandy Stern, the fabulous criminal defense we first met in Presumed Innocent, is now 85 years old and on the brink of retirement. He takes his last case, the defense of an old friend accused of insider trading, fraud, and murder. Scott is still the master of the legal thriller, and his courtroom scenes have no equals.

All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny: A murder in Paris is a guaranteed hook. The hero, Armand Gamache, is in Paris with his family awaiting the birth of his grandchild when his godfather is hit in a deliberate attempt to kill. Gamache is drawn into the crime and must solve it. The nightmare engulfs his entire family and before long he’s not sure who to trust. With the City of Light as the backdrop every page is a delight.

Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption by Bryan Stevenson: This is a true story that was published several years ago, but I thoroughly enjoyed it for the third time. Bryan left Harvard Law School, turned down the big money, and instead went to Alabama and founded the Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit dedicated to defending the poor and wrongfully convicted. This is a fascinating account of his early years and his grit and determination to fight injustice.

In the Valley: Stories and a Novella Based on Serena by Ron Rash: This is a collection of ten stories, one of them a novella. Two, Baptism and Neighbors, were published previously to great acclaim. In the novella, Ron brings back his most famous character, Serena, from his fine novel of the same name published in 2008.

A Song for the Dark Times by Ian Rankin: John Rebus, the hero in many of Ian’s books, is getting old and even crankier. He’s trying to give up booze and cigarettes, but he can’t stay out of trouble. The partner of his daughter, Samantha, goes missing, and of course Rebus is soon up to his ears in solving the crime.

