Emma’s story

Frederick Noronha

News came through a few days back of the death of Emma Gama Pinto. Emma Who, many a reader might ask. But then, Goa’s remains a scattered community. We often don’t know much about each other. And we forget where exactly different people fit into this complex story called Goa.

It’s easy to point out why Emma’s (and her husband Pio Gama Pinto’s) story is crucial to understanding Goa a bit deeper. But to do so, we need to take the trouble to understand a bit of distant and remote in time, yet important, Goan history.

Emma suffered a heart attack in Ottawa last month and passed away on October 28, at 92. Her husband, Pio Gama Pinto, wasn’t so lucky. He was shot dead in his 30s, in a country whose Independence he had fought for, Kenya.

To make matters worse, some of his allies who had come to assume high office were suspected to somehow have had a hand in his killing. Like in any revolution, there are some who stay true to their idealism, and others who simply seek to speedily cash in on the changed situation.

Jamshedpur-born Emma (née Dias) reflects the strong reality of the Goan migrant life. Her travels to Africa to visit her married sister, and her marriage within months there have also been chronicled. Months of getting married, her husband Pio was arrested for supporting the “Mau Mau” African revolt (1952-1960).

Nobody seems to agree where the name the Mau Mau came from. One view is that the British preferred this term rather than the Kenya Land and Freedom Army. This way, the imperial rulers could deny international legitimacy to the revolt.

Emma’s husband Pio took risks, stuck to his beliefs, and supported the Black nationalist cause from an early stage. After his assassination (he was called “Independent Kenya’s first martyr”), his wife and three daughters had it rough. They (including children Linda, Malusha Marie and Tereshka) migrated to Canada, where Emma worked in secretarial jobs, before returning in 1983 from the Scarborough Board of Education.

Because Goa forgets its own stories ever so often, it’s worth repeating ones like this. Way back in 2000, almost exactly 20 years ago, this columnist had interviewed Emma Gama Pinto.

At that time, Emma Gama Pinto was reluctant to talk about her years gone by. As she put it, “I have received many requests for interviews … the recall of the past is painful; I have tended to stay away from such requests.” An MP in post-colonial Kenya, her husband Pio was assassinated some five-and-half decades ago.

Pio Gama Pinto’s role has been widely acknowledged in Africa. The then Kenyan Vice-President Oginga Odinga had commented: “No description of the history of Kenya would be complete without an assessment of Pio Gama Pinto’s contribution to our struggle.”

“My daughters were all under the age of seven when Pio was assassinated and therefore have no coherent memory of their dad. From the time of Pio’s release from ‘Restriction’ in Karbanet, he threw himself into the political scene, albeit surreptitiously at first because he had to report to Police HQ every week for four months,” she recalled.

She remembered Pio as a person relentless in his pursuit of fair play for the weak. Pio knew first-hand how “thousands of Kikuyu, Meru and Embu [tribes] men suffered in the Detention Camp in Manda Island and reminded me that we must do whatever we could to help.”

As she put it: Mentally, Pio wore blinkers like a racehorse – his total focus was on working for the liberation of countries under foreign rule. He received newspapers from these countries and seemed glued to his typewriter sending off letters or articles to the leaders of the freedom movement.

Pio didn’t believe in narrow borders; he enlisted the help of other African countries which had attained Independence. Despite missing out on her family life as a young bride and then mother of three tiny children, Emma said Pio’s earnestness of purpose gave her “the understanding to let him have the freedom to follow his ideals.”

Did she get community support?

Emma recalled that Pio and she had attended a few Goan social functions after his release, and even though several men came forward to hear about his “detention” there was little evidence of their sympathy for the detainees.

She added, significantly: “Later we did not attend Goan functions so I was not aware of the view they had of Pio. Even after Pio’s assassination, I did not feel that I belonged to the Goan community. I do not fault the community – it is just that we had other interests and concerns. I was happy with any Asian who understood and helped Pio’s work.”

Pio and a small group of Kenya politicians including Tom Mboya and [the half-Goan who went on to become Vice President of Kenya] Joe Murumbi flew to India around 1961 and met with Pandit Nehru, as Emma recalled.

The agenda included the Liberation of Goa as well as funds for a printing press in Kenya (to provide the African political viewpoint). Funds were granted and Pio set up the Pan African Press. Subsequently, Pio and Fitz DeSouza, the Goan former deputy Speaker of the Kenyan national assembly who passed away recently, attended Goa’s Liberation celebrations.

As Emma put it: “Pio spent so much of his time travelling that I was not always aware of his trips or details of his working papers. There are some Goans who applaud Pio’s small contribution to Goa.” Incidentally, Emma’s grandparents were connected to Borda and Nuvem, in Salcete. Pio’s parents had a home in Carrem, near Porvorim, and studied in Dharwad.

Emma recalls Pio’s work with the Kenya Indian Congress and then as editor of the Daily Chronicle, correspondent for the Press Trust of India and All India Radio. He internationalised the cause of Kenya, by raising it with friends in other countries.

Does much of Pio’s writing remain behind? Emma explained that in the years prior to Kenya’s Independence, Pio used an African pseudonym in his articles sent to colonial and to British newspapers. He changed the name periodically for security reasons from 1960-63.

Soon after Pio’s assassination, some of his friends – in good faith – burned all his office files, to avoid further trouble or factional reprisals. So that is where the matter stands in regard to Pio’s articles, memos, and correspondence to prominent African leaders like Nkrumah, Obote, Nyerere, Kaunda and future heads of state.

A sensitive portrayal by the Nairobi-based journalist April Zhu says Emma was not just the “wife of ….” but a fearless woman in her own right. Zhu also describes Pio as a “Mau Mau ally, land justice advocate, trade unionist, radical journalist and political mastermind”. He struggled for a nation that became free, without its people becoming free.

Pio had given everything to the struggle for Kenya, but “would be murdered by those with whom he had fought only years before,” as Zhu notes. There were suspicions that his disagreement stemmed from a dispute over land-grabbing by the new leaders of independent Kenya. A man was jailed for the killing, but the real killers are widely believed to have never been brought to book.

Emma’s story tells us quite a few things about Goans. Contrary to the image of the diasporic Goan as apolitical and with middle-class aspirations, one finds a small but impressive number of ex-pat Goans who felt outraged by injustice. They took the side of the underdog and challenged the colonial tide, whether it was a Pio (and Joseph Murumbi, Fitz de Souza, even J M Nazareth) in Kenya, Aquino Braganza in Mozambique, Sita Valles in Angola, among others. Without their stories, understanding Goa would be incomplete.