Countering China’s Aggression

VENU G S, KOLLAM

The deliberations and outcome of the 5th plenum of the 19th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party are indicative of how the party leadership and Chinese government intend to position itself in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape. President Xi Jinping has described China’s intention for future as the China Dream of a great rejuvenation of the country. He said the economy would be double in size by 2035 and the country could reach high-income status in the next five years. China has recognised the challenges that must be overcome to reach the 2035 goal. China would adopt strategies to tackle the challenges. The domestic market would be taken as the base for development but Chinese economy would be open to foreign trade and investment. The focus is on greater self-reliance through developing domestic consumption. The government acknowledges the fact that technological innovation is essential for growth. China wants to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, cloud computing and quantum computing. A huge amount of research and development (R&D) expenditure has been allocated to these sectors and greater efforts will be made to achieve self-reliance in these sectors. China is making amazing recovery from the pandemic, while advanced economies are still struggling to contain it. China firmly believes that its economic advancement and self-reliant strategy of growth aided by technological advancements will enable it to emerge as the most powerful country. In such a scenario, India’s relations with China may become more complex and it will have to search for stronger and more credible coalitions than the Quad to counter the Chinese aggression.