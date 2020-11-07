LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Ban On Firecrackers, Right Move By K’taka

It is good to learn that Karnataka has joined a growing list of states that have banned firecrackers amid the COVID-19 pandemic just days before the festival of Diwali. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the government has decided to ban firecrackers to prevent air quality from dropping, which can have a big impact on health amid the pandemic that experts widely believe puts individuals with co-morbidities at a higher risk. The virus is known to affect the respiratory system. The BJP-ruled state in the South banned firecrackers less than a week after Odisha, Delhi and Rajasthan too banned them, citing concerns over air quality in winter and the pandemic as well. Haryana has partially banned firecrackers – it has made possession and sale of imported fireworks illegal. The decision taken by many states to ban firecrackers is accurate. People, indeed, feel they should enjoy and have fun during festivals, but first and foremost, we must think about people surrounding us, especially those who are presently fighting the infectious disease. People can light lamps on a big scale and celebrate the festival. Our happiness and pleasure should be free of any harm. I welcome this decision. People should follow the guidelines of their respective states.

B O CHANGA, WEST BENGAL

Provide Govt Jobs On Merit

Recently Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated that it is difficult to provide government jobs to all Goan citizens. He even went to the extent of saying that even God cannot undertake this task. Over the years, the motto of ‘one job per family’ has remained merely on paper. The state administration remains a silent spectator and fails to initiate appropriate action against politicians, who flout the principle of ‘one job per family’. Had the politicians strictly followed this worthy principle, many more aspirants would have benefitted in securing government jobs. Rules and regulations once framed should be strictly obeyed and not neglected. With the Chief Minister being firm in filling almost 8,000-10,000 vacancies next year, let us hope that merit will be the sole criterion for selection of candidates for the concerned government posts. Politicians should be banned from intervening in the recruitment process of government jobs. This would not only lead to justice to the efficient candidates but also go a long way in assuring transparency in the recruitment process.

PRAVIN U SARDESSAI, ADPAI