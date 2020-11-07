Greta Thunberg mocks Trump for stopping vote count

IANS

Washington

Amid ongoing tensions over the results of the US presidential election, Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg has mocked US President Donald Trump in his own words in the ultimate social

media revenge.

In response to Trump’s “stop the count” tweet, the 17-year-old said on the micro-blogging platform on Thursday: “So ridiculous. Donald must work on his anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill, Donald, Chill.”

Thunberg’s tweet was the exact copy of the one that Trump posted in December 2019 criticizing the Time magazine’s decision to name her “Person of the Year”.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!,” the President had tweeted on December 12, 2019.

Within hours of posting, the teenage activist’s tweet has garnered over 1 million likes and nearly 300,000 retweets.

The development comes as President Trump has made controversial broad allegations of voter fraud in Tuesday’s election.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” the P resident told reporters at the White House earlier on Thursday, implying that some of the postal ballots, the counting of which he was trying to stop was illegal.

“If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late, we’re looking at them very strongly, but a lot of votes came in late.

“This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election, trying to rig an election,” he asserted.

Trump’s allegations about election fraud brought immediate condemnation from the media, almost all of which labelled it “false”, and politicians in Republican and Democratic parties.

The main TV networks, ABC, CBS and NBC, stopped broadcasting his speech midway.

Meanwhile, his Democratic rival Joe Biden said: “Each ballot must be counted and that’s what is going on now. And that’s how it should be. Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it requires a little patience.”