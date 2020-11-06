Vedanta’s Codli plant gets temporary relief from NGT

Panaji: Deferring judgment on a petition filed by NGO ‘Goa Foundation’ challenging the legality of the Vedanta plant at Codli in Dharbandora, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted four weeks time to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to file its reply on the matter.

The petition came up for hearing before NGT-Pune bench on Tuesday, November 3 and is now scheduled for hearing on January 8, 2021.

It may be recalled that Goa Foundation had filed a petition with the NGT on December 17, 2019, raising questions on the legality of Vedanta plant located at survey no 24/1, Codli on mining lease TC number 70/52.

“The lease was subsequently made part of amalgamated mining lease number 03/AMLG (ml-3)/vi/17 comprising TC Nos. 126/53, 70/52 and 69/51 without requisite environment clearance as per EIA notification, 2006,” pointed out the NGO.

The petitioner’s application stated that after the Supreme Court order of February 7, 2018, quashing 88 mining leases, mining operations in Codli was halted.

However, subsequently Vedanta started the beneficiation plants in the Codli lease area and commenced processing of 2.1 million tonne of ore without environmental clearance (EC).

As per the petitioner’s application, once there was closing or dismantling of earlier plants and new plants were set up in their place it attracted EIA notification, 2006.

The petition sought for an order directing the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) to withdraw its consent to operate (CTO) to the beneficiation plant and also prayed for an order asking the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), viz respondent number 5 to initiate action against Vedanta (respondent number 4) under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

While giving the MOEF&CC four weeks time to clarify, the NGT said that prima facie it appears that expansion of the beneficiation plant requires EC however “it is desirable to have specific stand of the ministry in this regard.”

The petition is against the directorate of mines and geology, Goa, and altogether has named five respondents.

Vedanta has five beneficiation plants at Codli mines and was in the process of capacity expansion and integration of facilities when mining was stopped in the state due to the February 7, 2018 order.