State, Centre indifferent towards women: Congress

Panaji: The Congress party on Thursday accused the BJP-led state and central governments of not being sensitive towards women rights and curbing crimes against them.

“India is ranked fourth in the crime rate. The government is not taking rapes, molestation cases and dowry deaths seriously. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is also the Home Minister of the state, should work towards ending the atrocities against women in Goa and ensure speedy justice to women in Goa in such cases,” Goa pradesh mahila Congress president Pratima Coutinho said while speaking to media persons during a demonstration organised by the Congress party at Azad Maidan in Panaji to observe ‘Mahila and Dalit Utpidan Virodhi Diwas’.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat reiterated his demand for a white paper on the current financial status of Goa as well as the law and order situation in the state.

“There is a rise in heinous crimes in Goa, and the authorities act only when the people come on the road demanding action,” Kamat said.

Goa pradesh Congress committee president Girish Chodankar said that the safety of women should be one of the top priorities of the government.

Chodankar alleged that the Goa government was promoting illegal activities including prostitution and drug trade in the state.