Railways postpones Davorlim work

Vasco/Margao: To avoid recurrence of the Chandor-type protest against the double-tracking project in Goa, the south western railways (Hubballi division) has postponed indefinitely the proposed track-laying work at Davorlim that had been scheduled for November 9, 2020.

A press release issued by the SWR said that permission was obtained from the South Goa district collector on October 26, 2020 for track-laying work at the Davorlim level crossing.

“However due to operational constraints, the work, which had been scheduled to be taken up on November 9, 2020 at Davorlim, has been postponed till further notice,” the press release said.

After succeeding in thwarting the railways’ plan to carry out the double-tracking work at Chandor recently, the environment-conscious Goans have rolled up their sleeves to show their might if the double-tracking work is carried out at the Davorlim level crossing anytime in future.

The project of the Indian Railways has been staunchly opposed in the state.

On the intervening night of November 1 and November 2, more than 4000 people converged at Chandor to thwart the double-tracking work. They kept an all-night vigil to see to it that rail officials and workers did not carry out the work.

The railway authorities failed to commence the work at the site despite the South Goa district collector issuing permission for the same.

However, the government has been resolute on the project; in an attempt to prevent recurrence of Chandor-type episode, the Maina Curtorim police booked protest organisers and agitators.

The FIRs against the protestors have been looked upon as an attempt to browbeat them.

But the people have also dug in their feet. They are not ready to give in to government’s bullying tactics.

“Our agitation will continue. We will intensify it. We are not going to be cowed down. We are not worried at all of the FIRs filed against us. We are doing our constitutional duty. The Indian Railways is carrying out illegal works, and we are opposing them,’’ said Abhijit Prabhudesai, the co-convenor of the Goyant Kollso Naka that has been spearheading the movement against the project meant for expanded coal transportation through the state.

He maintained that South Goa district collector Ajit Roy has ignored their representations forwarded through deputy collector Jyoti Kumari.

Sources said that a large number of agitators were ready to converge at Davorlim on the Sunday night to stop the proposed work at the level crossing.

However, the work has been postponed indefinitely by the south western railways.

People have been up in arms against the government, expressing their ire against the ministers especially Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral. Cabral has clarified that the double-tracking work would continue in Goa.

“Cabral is misguiding the people by distorting facts…,’’ an activist said.

Sources said that BJP MLAs from Salcete taluka have been doing their best to convince Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to keep the controversial project on hold, as they believe that if the project materialises then it will have political repercussions.

Opposition parties, on the other hand, have been trying to make the most of the situation by supporting the agitators.