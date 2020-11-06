Railways postpones Davorlim work

Vasco/Margao: To avoid recurrence of the Chandor-type  protest against the double-tracking project in Goa, the south western railways (Hubballi division) has postponed indefinitely the proposed track-laying work at Davorlim that had been scheduled for November 9, 2020.

A  press release issued by the SWR  said that permission was obtained  from the South Goa district collector on October 26, 2020 for  track-laying work at  the Davorlim level crossing.  

“However due to  operational constraints, the work, which had been scheduled to be taken up on November 9, 2020 at Davorlim, has been postponed till further notice,” the press release said.

After succeeding in thwarting the railways’ plan to carry out the double-tracking work at Chandor recently, the environment-conscious Goans  have rolled up their sleeves to show their  might if the double-tracking work is carried out at the  Davorlim level crossing anytime in future.

The project of the Indian Railways has been staunchly opposed in the state.

On the intervening night of November 1 and November 2, more than 4000 people  converged at Chandor to thwart   the double-tracking work. They  kept an all-night vigil  to see to  it that rail officials and workers  did not carry out the work.

The railway authorities failed to commence the work at the site despite the South Goa district collector issuing permission for the same.

However, the government has been resolute on the project; in an attempt   to prevent recurrence of Chandor-type episode, the Maina Curtorim police booked protest organisers and agitators.

The FIRs against the  protestors  have been looked upon as an attempt to browbeat them.

But the people have also dug in their feet. They are not ready to give in to government’s bullying tactics.

“Our agitation will continue.  We will intensify it.  We are not going to be cowed  down.  We are not worried at all of the FIRs filed against us. We are doing our constitutional duty. The Indian Railways is carrying out illegal works, and we are opposing them,’’  said Abhijit Prabhudesai, the co-convenor of the  Goyant Kollso Naka that  has been spearheading the  movement against the project meant for expanded coal transportation through the state.

He maintained that  South Goa district collector Ajit Roy has ignored their representations forwarded through deputy collector Jyoti Kumari.

Sources said that a large number of agitators  were ready to converge  at  Davorlim on  the Sunday night to stop the proposed work at the level crossing.

However, the work has been postponed indefinitely by the south western railways. 

People have been  up in arms against the government,  expressing their ire against the ministers especially  Environment  Minister Nilesh Cabral.  Cabral has clarified  that the  double-tracking work would continue in Goa.

“Cabral is misguiding the people by distorting facts…,’’ an activist  said.

Sources said that BJP MLAs  from Salcete taluka have been doing their best to convince Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to keep the controversial project on hold, as they believe  that if the project  materialises  then it will have political repercussions.

Opposition parties, on the other hand,   have been trying to make the most of the situation  by supporting the agitators.

