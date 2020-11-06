Poonam, husband held for obscene video; released

NT Desk
Model and actress Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Ahmad Bombay seen after they were arrested at Sinquerim on Thursday.

Margao/Calangute: Canacona police with the help from their counterparts in Calangute arrested on Thursday model and actress Poonam Pandey (29) and her  husband and film director Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) for  shooting and releasing an obscene video shot at the Chapoli dam in Canacona taluka.

However, late Thursday evening  judicial magistrate first class,   Canacona, Shanoor alias Jagdish P Audi  released the couple on conditional bail.

The highly objectionable video had outraged the people of Goa, especially from Canacona taluka, who had demanded arrest of Pandey.

The couple was detained at a Sinquerim hotel on Thursday morning. Later they were brought to the South Goa police headquarters in Margao, where they were interrogated by senior police officers.

The couple was lodged in police custody.

Canacona police registered an offence under Section 294 (obscene acts and songs – whoever, to the annoyance of others) of the IPC.

South Goa superintendent of police Pankaj Kumar Singh confirmed that the couple was booked and arrested based on a complaint lodged by Aallabakash Kundagaol, an assistant engineer of the sub-division-II (works division-XI) of the water resources department. 

The obscene video clip  was seized  and section related to trespass,   relevant sections of the IT Act, and  the Indecent  Representation of Women  (Prohibition) Act were  added  to the case.

The couple had sneaked  into the dam area in the  early hours  of  October  31 whereupon they shot  the objectionable  video, Singh said. 

Calangute police inspector Nolasco Raposo said the Canacona police team headed by police sub-inspector Ramchandra Naik approached them. Calangute cops assisted their Canacona counterparts and arrested Pandey from a star hotel at Sinquerim.

The model was handed over to the Canacona police.

The  JFMC court heard the arguments  and later ordered   release  of the couple on furnishing bail bond of Rs 20,000  each with one surety in like amount.

The  court has also ordered  that the couple should report to   Canacona police for period of six days  and not tamper  with evidence. The court order also said  that they “shall not leave  Goa  without permission of the court, and  should furnish ID”.

The controversial model was in news in September this year   as well when she alleged an assault by her husband when they were staying in a hotel in Canacona.

The husband was arrested. Later, he was released on conditional bail by the JMFC Canacona.

