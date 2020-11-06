Poonam, husband held for obscene video; released

Margao/Calangute: Canacona police with the help from their counterparts in Calangute arrested on Thursday model and actress Poonam Pandey (29) and her husband and film director Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) for shooting and releasing an obscene video shot at the Chapoli dam in Canacona taluka.

However, late Thursday evening judicial magistrate first class, Canacona, Shanoor alias Jagdish P Audi released the couple on conditional bail.

The highly objectionable video had outraged the people of Goa, especially from Canacona taluka, who had demanded arrest of Pandey.

The couple was detained at a Sinquerim hotel on Thursday morning. Later they were brought to the South Goa police headquarters in Margao, where they were interrogated by senior police officers.

The couple was lodged in police custody.

Canacona police registered an offence under Section 294 (obscene acts and songs – whoever, to the annoyance of others) of the IPC.

South Goa superintendent of police Pankaj Kumar Singh confirmed that the couple was booked and arrested based on a complaint lodged by Aallabakash Kundagaol, an assistant engineer of the sub-division-II (works division-XI) of the water resources department.

The obscene video clip was seized and section related to trespass, relevant sections of the IT Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act were added to the case.

The couple had sneaked into the dam area in the early hours of October 31 whereupon they shot the objectionable video, Singh said.

Calangute police inspector Nolasco Raposo said the Canacona police team headed by police sub-inspector Ramchandra Naik approached them. Calangute cops assisted their Canacona counterparts and arrested Pandey from a star hotel at Sinquerim.

The model was handed over to the Canacona police.

The JFMC court heard the arguments and later ordered release of the couple on furnishing bail bond of Rs 20,000 each with one surety in like amount.

The court has also ordered that the couple should report to Canacona police for period of six days and not tamper with evidence. The court order also said that they “shall not leave Goa without permission of the court, and should furnish ID”.

The controversial model was in news in September this year as well when she alleged an assault by her husband when they were staying in a hotel in Canacona.

The husband was arrested. Later, he was released on conditional bail by the JMFC Canacona.