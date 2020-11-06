Nights to be cooler, days warmer

Panaji: Goa will now be experiencing cooler nights because of the easterly winds blowing in from the northern regions of India, though the day temperatures are likely to remain on the higher side till Saturday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 22-23°C respectively.

IMD has predicted that on Friday and Saturday, the maximum temperature will be a notch above normal while the minimum temperature will drop two notches below normal near coastal areas and 1-2 degrees further lower near Ghat regions till November 7.

Officials in the weather department said that this is the post-monsoon period and because of the clear skies and with easterly winds, the outgoing longwave radiations have resulted in lower night temperatures.

Weathermen said that there is a possibility of light rain on November 7 and 8 but IMD officials say that weather system is still to be confirmed in the coming days forecast. However with the cloud formation on those days, minimum temperature may rise to values around 25 degrees making it warmer.

“There is a blow of easterly winds into the state, but at present we can’t say if it can trigger significant weather change. What we can say is that maximum temperature in the state to be around 34°C while the minimum will come down to 22-23 degrees. So the evenings are certainly not going to be very cooler and daytime temperatures might stay warmer,” the IMD official said.

On Thursday, the city witnessed a warm afternoon and a cool evening, the highest maximum temperature of 34.2°C and the lowest minimum temperature of 22.2°C were recorded at Panaji.