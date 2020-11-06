Israeli man held with drugs worth over Rs 26 lakh

By
NT Desk
-
0
44

Panaji: The anti-narcotics cell of Goa police has arrested one Israeli  and seized drugs MDMA and charas worth over Rs 26 lakh after conducting a raid late Wednesday night at Dabolwado-Chapora.

The accused Ben Abu Ilhan (49) was found to be  in possession of 178 grams of MDMA and 30 grams of charas, which are valued at Rs 26.60 lakh,  at his residence, police said.

The raid was conducted by  an  ANC team  led by PSI Rohan Madgaokar under the supervision of PI Suraj Halarnkar.

Police said that a passport, two mobile phones and cash worth Rs 30,000 were also seized from the accused.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the NDPS Act and investigation is on.

