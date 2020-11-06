Govt dissolves 11 municipal councils

Panaji: The state government on Thursday dissolved 11 municipal councils in Goa as their term expired on November 4, 2020. Furthermore, the government appointed administrators on the dissolved civic bodies as per the provisions of the Goa Municipality Act, 1968.

The Corporation of the City of Panaji and the Sankhali as well as Ponda municipal councils however continue to function, as their terms are yet to be over.

The elections to these 11 dissolved municipal councils had been scheduled to be held on October 18, 2020, but were postponed for a period of three months by the state election commission due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The municipal councils of Margao, Mormugao, Mapusa, Bicholim, Cuncolim, Curchorem-Cacora, Quepem, Valpoi, Sanguem, Canacona and Pernem have been dissolved.

The municipal administrators appointed on these civic bodies are Prasanna Acharya for Margao, Gurudas Pilarnekar for Mormugao, Paresh Phaldesai for Mapusa, Vikas Gaunekar for Bicholim, Florina Colaco for Cuncolim, Ashutosh Apte for Curchorem-Cacora, Deepali Naik for Quepem, Rajesh Ajgaonkar for Valpoi, Nilesh Dhaigodkar for Sanguem, Johnson Fernandes for Canacona and Ravishekhar Nipanikar for Pernem.

The administrators will handle administration of the respective municipal councils until the new councils are elected.