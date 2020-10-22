Ritviz Parab emerges victor

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Ritviz Parab won the 10th Goa Online Chess League, organised by Pedne Taluka Chess Association, with 8 points out of 9 rounds. FM Nitish Belurkar also scored 8 points but he was placed second on tie break. Parth Salvi was placed third with 7 points.

Mandar Lad, Tanvi Hadkonkar, Aayush Shirodkar, Reuben Colaco, Devesh Naik, Shane Braganca and Vasant Naik occupied the places from 4th to 10th . Ritviz overcame the defeat he suffered at the hands of FM Nitish Belurkar in the tournament with tie breaker system adopted by tournament platform lichess. With this win, Ritviz remains in contention to become the leader in medals tally and needs to win the remaining 2.

After 10 matches, Nitish is leading with 5 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze in the 12-match series of the Goa Chess League, jointly organized by Goa Chess Association and the 12 Taluka Chess Associations.

Ritviz Parab with 4 gold and 2 silver is on second place while Vivaan Ballikar with 1 gold is in third place. Nitish needs one gold to clinch the title.

Meanwhile, the 11th Goa Online Chess League will be organised by Sanguem Taluka Chess Association on Sunday, October 25 at 6 pm.