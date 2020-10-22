Stars of the tiatr stage

NT BUZZ

The results of the Konkani Songs and Music Awards 2019 organised by Tiatr Academy of Goa (TAG) have been declared.

The ‘Best Singer’ award in the male category has been won by Johnny B Gud for the song ‘Happy Anniversary’ from the album ‘Love in the Rains’.

The ‘Best Singer’ award in the female category has been won by Agatha for the song ‘Kalzam Nachtat Kumpasar’ from the album ‘Kor Kantar Taleigao’.

The ‘Best Child Singer’ award in the female category has been won by Annalee Pires De Menezes for the song ‘Ulo Bhurgeancho’ from the album ‘Mog Pallkacho’.

The award for ‘Best Duet’ has been won by Genevie and Mark Revlon for the song ‘I want to be like’ from the album ‘Kor Kantar Taleigao’.

The award for ‘Best Duo’ has been won by Assis Cardozo and Tomazinho Cardozo for the song ‘Sopnam’ from the album ‘Devak Argam’.

The award for ‘Best Trio’ has been won by Maria Cardozo, Assis Cardozo, and Tomazinho Cardozo for the song ‘Sontrekar’ from the album ‘Devak Argam’.

The award for ‘Best Choral’ has been won by Fr Joaquim Loiola Pereira and Fr Peter Cardozo for the song ‘Sobit Dev’ from the album ‘The Candle He Lit’.

The award for ‘Best Lyricist’ has been won by Jerry De Souza for the song ‘Char Dis Late’ from the album ‘Dis Dakoilai Novo’.

The award for ‘Best Music Composer’ has been won by Mukesh Ghatwal for the song ‘Rozalin’ from the album ‘Devak Argam’.

The competition was judged by musicians Fr Rolland Lin Fernandes and Elvis Goes. The date for the prize distribution function will be declared shortly.