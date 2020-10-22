Children’s literature in focus

NT BUZZ

Aseries of online Konkani talks was organised by Thomas Stephens Konknni Kendr, Alto – Porvorim via Zoom. The aim of the series was to bring to limelight children’s literature written by women writers.

The first talk was delivered by Philomena Samfrancisco. The talk was based on wisdom literature. Samfrancisco spoke on the roles these wisdom stories play in the lives of children. They shape the character and lifestyle of the children for a bright future, she said.

The second talk was delivered Jayanti Naik. During the session, Naik expressed the role of folk tales which, she said, moulds the understanding of children in terms of cultivating a love for one’s culture and imbibing moral values through the message conveyed in these stories.

The third talk was delivered by Rajshree Bandodkar Karapurkar. She stressed on the various elements involved in making learning adventurous and more attractive and enticing. During the session, she spoke on the stories involved around the nature.

The speakers were introduced by Samiksha Pai Dhungat, Rhea Bangalorkar and Melissa Simoes respectively. The three sessions were animated by director of the Konknni Kendr, Fr Jose Silveira SJ.