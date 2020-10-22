Three arrested in Delhi for Socorro ATM burglary

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Delhi police have arrested a three-member gang, which recently uprooted an automated teller machine of Union Bank of India at Socorro in Bardez taluka and decamped with banknotes with over Rs 19 lakh.

Sources at Porvorim police identified the gang members as Rustam Suhaag, Muhammad Shafi and Shafikulla. They live in a slum at Seemapur in Delhi, from where they were picked up after a raid was conducted by Delhi police.

The Delhi cops managed to recover only Rs 3.5 lakh from the loot.

The gang came down to Goa and went to Calangute first. They travelled to Panaji on a hired scooter, surveying the localities on their way. They observed that there was less movement of people at the Socorro ATM outlet, and hence planned to loot it, the sources said.

The Bengali-speaking gang got hold of a rickshaw at Mapusa, from where they came to Socorro and uprooted the ATM after severing its CCTV connection. The gang took out the banknotes worth Rs 19, 38,000 from the ATM.

They dumped the ATM in the bushes nearby before fleeing from the scene.

Porvorim police recovered the two-wheeler after the robbery and contacted

its owner, who gave mobile phone number of a gang member.

The location option in the mobile phone helped the cops in zeroing in on the exact whereabouts of the gang – Seemapur in Delhi.

Consequently the Porvorim police informed the Delhi police, which conducted the raid on the gang.

When the Delhi cops were conducting the raid, one of the robbers – Suhaag – tried to give the slip to the police, who resorted to open fire at him.

A police team from Goa has been dispatched to Delhi to bring the accused to the state.

The accused will be brought to Goa shortly after all formalities are completed.