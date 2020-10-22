Official paying for Rs 1.56-cr disproportionate assets

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a disproportionate assets case against former superintendent of customs, Goa, Rajesh Dabas, who is presently working on deputation as a senior intelligence officer with the directorate of revenue intelligence, Goa.

As per the CBI, the disproportionate assets, which are to the tune of over Rs 1.56 crore, are 109 per cent of his income.

The CBI had received reliable information claiming that Dabas, while earlier working as a superintendent of customs and now as a senior intelligence officer DRI, Goa, during the period from January 2004 to 20 September 2020, enriched himself illicitly amassing disproportionate assets – both movable and immovable – in his name as well as in the names of his family members.

The CBI believes that considering the income of Rs 1,42,64,510 during the check period (January 2004 to September 20, 2020) and the expenditure of Rs 78,51,059 the accused should likely have saving of Rs 64,13,451.

However, Dabas is found to have amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 1,56,22,782.

The CBI also conducted raids and seized documents in connection with the case, sources said.