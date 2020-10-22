NEP: govt sets up 5 sub-panels to help Shirodkar-led taskforce

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government has set up five sub-committees to assist the state-level taskforce committee chaired by Subhash Shirodkar for implementation of the national education policy 2020 in Goa.

These sub-committees include foundation stage sub-committee, with former higher education director Bhaskar Nayak as its coordinator; preparatory stage and middle stage sub-committee, with former chairman of Goa board Jose Rebello as its coordinator; and secondary stage sub-committee, with Goa Board chairman Ramkrishna Samant as its coordinator.

The sub-committee for teachers, and efficient resourcing and effective governance through school complexes/clusters has the retired principal of GVM College of Education Allan Abreau as its coordinator; and finally, the sub-committee on equitable and inclusive education: learning for all and standard setting, and accreditation for school education has Fr Allen Noronha as its coordinator.

These sub-committees will submit their observations and recommendations to the taskforce committee, which in turn will submit its report to the government within next four months.

Coordinator of the foundation stage sub-committee Bhaskar Nayak told this daily that his sub-committee will handle early care child education from kindergarten to Class V.

“My sub-committee will deliberate on all aspects of this foundational stage,” he said, adding that the particular sub-committee will handle the heart of the education system that is the base education.

“My sub-committee would be discussing education for classes from KG to Standard V,” he added.

The preparatory stage and middle stage sub-committee will focus on classes from VI to VIII and deliberate on curtailing dropout rates as well as ensuring universal access to

education at all levels. The mandate of this sub-committee also includes pedagogy in schools, and making learning holistic, integrated, inclusive, enjoyable and engaging.

Coordinator of the secondary stage sub-committee Ramakrishna Samant told this daily that the mandate of his committee would be to deliberate on the aspects of secondary education in the NEP 2020 for classes from IX to XII.

“My sub-committee will also brief the taskforce committee about the forthcoming changes in the examination/study pattern of the Goa board, which is to be implemented from the academic year 2022-23,” he added.

The teachers, and efficient resourcing and effective governance through school complexes/clusters sub-committee will handle the issues of the teachers as exist in the NEP 2020 namely their qualifications, recruitment and employment, service environment and culture, continuous professional development and so on.

It will also deliberate on the school complexes system as well as the challenges ahead, and amalgamation of schools having low enrolment and its implication.

Finally, the ‘equitable and inclusive education: learning for all and standard setting, and accreditation for school education’ sub-committee will discuss the present status and challenges before equitable and inclusive education.

It will also reflect upon the role of the education department, regulation of schools, establishment of a cell or independent institution – state school standard authority, the role and responsibility of the State Council of Educational Research and Training, block resource centres and cluster resource centres, stopping of commercialisation of education, and health checkup as well as mid-day meals for students.

The members of these sub-committees are also expected to discuss the issues before their committees with the stakeholders.