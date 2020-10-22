Govt streamlines two welfare schemes

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government has made major changes to its flagship schemes – Griha Aadhar and Laadli Laxmi. The modified schemes came into force on Thursday.

The government has issued a notification doing away with the condition of procuring the income certificate from the mamlatdar office for new applicants and beneficiaries seeking renewal of the Griha Aadhar scheme. The particular stipulation had been causing great inconvenience to new applicants as wells beneficiaries.

In the case of the Laadli Laxmi scheme, the government has reverted to Rs 3 lakh limit for the annual income of the parents of an applicant of the scheme; Rs 8 lakh had been the cap for the annual income.

According to the notification, the Griha Aadhar beneficiaries will now have to submit a life certificate along with an income certificate issued by the competent authority (i.e. secretary of the village panchayat or chief officer of the municipality) every year only in that respective month in which she was sanctioned the scheme dole.

If the beneficiary fails to submit required certificates then the monthly financial assistance sanctioned shall be stopped forthwith and will be resumed only after submission of life certificate and income certificate, and subject to the fulfillment of other conditions.

Under the Laadli Laxmi scheme, the government has made provision for inclusion in the scheme the rehabilitated people, who were affected by the Tillari irrigation project.

The amendment has said the application of a person affected by the Tillari project shall be sanctioned if she produces a certificate issued by the North Goa district collector for her family, relaxing the condition of 10/15 years domicile in Goa for various purposes.

Under the Griha Aadhar scheme, Rs 1500 monthly allowance is given to a woman, while Rs 1 lakh is given to a girl under the Laadli Laxmi scheme for her higher education and marriage when she becomes 18 years old.

No changes have been made in the annual income limit of spouses for availing the Griha Aadhar dole, which is fixed at Rs 3 lakh from all sources of both the spouses.

Also, there are no changes in the conditions for availing the Griha Aadhar scheme, which continues with the restriction on accepting an application if a woman or her husband is in government service or works in a government corporation, an autonomous organisation or a scheduled bank on a regular basis.

The notification has also said that a widow with a minor child who receives a dole under the Dayanand social security scheme shall

be eligible for availing benefit under the Griha Aadhar scheme, and upon completion of 18 years the girl is entitled to receive the benefits of any one of the two schemes.

In case of non-withdrawal of financial assistance received by the beneficiary under the scheme for a continuous period of six months and above, then the accumulated amount shall be reversed in the form of demand draft to the social welfare department.