CM gives guarded reaction

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that as of now no vaccine is available in the country to fight off the deadly coronavirus.

“Once again I appeal to the people of Goa to follow the norms: continue wearing face mask, washing hands and maintaining social distance to fight COVID-19,” Sawant said in a video message released on Thursday evening.

Sawant’s statement comes hours after Bhartiya Janata Party’s manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls promised giving to the people free COVID vaccines when they are launched.