CM gives guarded reaction

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that as of now no vaccine is  available in the country to fight off the deadly coronavirus.

“Once  again I appeal to the people of Goa to follow the norms: continue wearing  face mask, washing  hands  and maintaining social distance to fight  COVID-19,” Sawant said in a video message released on Thursday evening.

Sawant’s statement comes hours after Bhartiya Janata Party’s manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls  promised giving to the people free COVID vaccines when they are launched.

