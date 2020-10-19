‘We shall overcome’ campaign sets world record

Skillmap a corporate training and skill based business consultancy, set a new world record for organizing a 24- hour non-stop virtual social media campaign on the theme, Rebuild India.

The program was organized in association with Media Waves Goa and Universal Record Forum. The 24 hrs non-stop campaign was streamed on Essaar Media YouTube channel. The world record event was conceptualized and curated by Thasveer M Salim, CEO, Skillmap. The campaign witnessed 71 speakers delivering sessions on different topics under rebuilding India post pandemic.

During this pandemic we brought together speakers across the globe to inspire, conquer and to uplift the morale to fight back and rebuild our nation stronger” said Salim, chief organizer of the world record program. The keynote speakers included Shiv Khera, Dr Jagat Shah, Commander Abhilash Tomy, Santosh Nair, Dr Hari Eppanapally, Dr Swamy Chakradhar, among others.

Kevin D’mello, actor, Goan film industry, Anant Joshi, naval veteran and general manager, Youth Hostel Miramar, Rahila Khan, lecturer, delivered their sessions during the event and Prasad Raghunath Joshi, secretary, Goa Association of the Deaf expressed his views in sign language.

“We believe that this campaign inspires everyone in fighting back during this pandemic,” said Johny Joseph, managing director, Skillmap.