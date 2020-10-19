Sharayu Toyota launches Urban Cruiser

Sharayu Toyota launched its youngest SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser at its showrooms in Verna and Colvale. The dealership expects the Urban Cruiser to appeal to its growing number of young customers. The Urban Cruiser is designed for today’s young achievers who are aspirational and believe in the concept that, Respect Stands Tall. The vehicle starts from Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and will feature the new powerful K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine and will be available in a choice of manual transmission (MT) and automatic transmission (AT) with a superior fuel efficiency of 17.03 kmpl and 18.76 kmpl respectively. Bookings for the Urban Cruiser are with a booking amount of Rs 11,000 only. Customers can either book the car online or visit their nearest dealership.