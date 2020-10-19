Oxygen generator machine launched for COVID patients

With residents worried over their oxygen levels in the wake of rising coronavirus infections, Goan company Satyam Tech launched an oxygen generator machine. The appliance provides pure oxygen supply to needy patients and is expected to prevent patients from slipping into emergencies. “The existing scenario of increasing death rate of infected patients are due to the scarcity of ventilator beds,” according to company officials.

The oxygen generator was unveiled on October 12 at Mall de Goa, Porvorim, with Dr Shekhar Salkar, head, oncology department, Manipal Hospital, Vijay Saxena, joint director, department of statistics and evaluation and Kishor Asnodkar, block president, BJP, doing the launch.

Advising alertness, Dr Salkar said that, since there is no medicine for COVID-19 everyone has to take their own care. He also congratulated the Satyam Tech team for providing machine and appealed to residents to take advantage of the appliance as it has advance technology and can be operated easily. The launch function was in the presence of Pratap Valvaikar, co partner and Jitendra Prasad, proprietor, Satyam Tech

“The oxygen generator is a portable machine and necessary in these times of coronavirus as maintaining patient’s oxygen level is of utmost importance. The patient opting for home isolation can improve the level of oxygen by using this device,” explained Prasad. . The capacity of the device is 1-7 litres of oxygen per minute and it is based on fully automatic German technology. The machine absorbs oxygen from the air and provides patient with 93 per cent oxygen. It has one year warranty and three years of free servicing.