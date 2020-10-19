MeWo café opens to full house

Fast growing co-working facility MeWo, Patto Plaza, recently transformed its interiors with the launch of a Hybrid Café. It is a fresh concept of a café cum office space for members as well as non-members of the facility.

Housed in a separate section the café it is for individuals and teams who do not want to give any fixed commitments for office space currently but still want a place with all office amenities for as low as one hour commitment.

The cafe is as smart as Starbucks or CCD in ambience. It is the ideal space to relax and discuss work without the anxiety of formal office spaces. It offers an exclusive in-house menu at most affordable rate. Hourly space can be booked on What’s App with a choice of open desks or private conference rooms. In addition there is unlimited coffee, unlimited internet, housekeeping, audio video conferencing with smart TV, printing, scanning, photo copying, lounge facilities and more. The cafe also has backup for electricity failure.

According to the promoters, the café concept is a hybrid solution between coffee shops and co-working space. Abrar Shaikh, founder, MeWo, said, “The hybrid café has started disrupting the ecosystem as we already have advance bookings from flexible users across the state throughout the month. We are hopeful that this concept will help a lot of small businesses, startups and individuals currently who want to work out of an office with no commitments and low office costing.”

Industrialist Shrinivas Dempo, co- founder, MeWo added, “Abrar and I are truly happy that we were able to launch this pioneer concept of Hybrid Café in Goa especially during such critical times. The flexible hourly concept to have a complete office experience along with a café should disrupt the ecosystem and help thousands of Goans. Also, our café’s location in Patto, Panjim, is a very strategic decision as it is the commercial hub of the state but there is nothing available close to the experience that we have designed. MeWo café was needed from a long time.”