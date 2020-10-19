Cleanliness initiative by RBI-Goa

Employees of RBI- Goa organised a cleanliness drive under the Swacch Bharat initiative.on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. Regular and outsourced employees of the apex bank split into two teams and took up the task of cleaning and clearing vegetation. One team cleared the vegetation and weed growth in Plot.1, Patto Plaza while the other team headed to clean the beaches of Calangute and Baga.

The cleaning started at 730 am and completed by 10.30 am. Waste was collected in the garbage bags provided by the RBI. All employees wore masks, gloves and maintained social distancing while cleaning.