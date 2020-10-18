Twitter CEO says it was wrong to block links to Biden story

PTI

Washington

Twitter was wrong to block weblinks to an unverified political story, CEO Jack Dorsey said on Friday, as the company responded to criticism over its handling of the story that had prompted cries of censorship from the right. “Straight blocking of URLs was wrong, and we updated our policy and enforcement to fix,” he tweeted.

“Our goal is to attempt to add context, and now we have capabilities to do that.” Dorsey was weighing in after an executive at the social media company announced changes late Thursday to its policy on hacked content following an onslaught of

criticism.

Twitter will no longer remove hacked material unless it’s directly shared by hackers or those working with them, the company’s head of legal, policy, trust and safety, Vijaya Gadde, said in a Twitter thread.