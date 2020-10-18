In a landslide win Jacinda becomes NZ PM for second time

IANS

Wellington

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday won a landslide victory in the country’s general elections held earlier in the day, securing her a second term in office.

With most ballots tallied, Ardern’s ruling Labour Party has won 49 per cent of the vote and is projected to win 64 seats – enough for an outright majority, which will be a first in the country since it introduced a voting system known as Mixed Member Proportional representation (MMP) in 1996, the BBC reported.

According to the Electoral Commission, opposition centre-right National Party, currently on 27 per cent, has admitted defeat in Saturday’s poll.

The ACT New Zealand and Green parties came in third with 8 per cent of the votes.

Addressing her supporters following the results, Ardern said: “New Zealand has shown the Labour Party its greatest support in almost 50 years.

“We will not take your support for granted. And I can promise you we will be a party that governs for every New Zealander.”

After conceding, National Party’s leader Judith Collins congratulated Ardern and promised her party would be a “robust opposition”, adding “we will be back”.

Saturday’s election was initially scheduled for September 19 but was postponed due to a second Covid-19 outbreak.

The previous Parliament, which was elected on September 23, 2017, was officially dissolved on September 6 paving the way for the polls, Xinhua news agency.

Polling stations across the country opened at 9 a.m. and closed at 7.00 pm