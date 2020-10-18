Mumbai City FC sign Mourtada Fall

MUMBAI: Mumbai City FC on Sunday announced the signing of defender Mourtada Fall ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The Senegalese defender will represent the Islanders after signing a two-year contract with the club. The 32-year-old centre-half started his playing career with Moghreb Tetouan, featuring for the Moroccan club over three spells, during which he also won the Botola Pro 1 in 2011-12. In the second of his three stints with Moghreb in 2014-15, Fall featured under then coach Sergio Lobera. Ahead of the 2018-19 season, Fall linked up with his former coach Lobera and made the switch to the Indian Super League with FC Goa. Since then, Fall has proven to be one of the top defenders in the division, winning the 2019 Super Cup and the 2019/20 ISL League Shield. Fall has also scored 9 goals and provided 3 assists in 43 appearances over two seasons, earning the tag of a goal-scoring defender.

Aaron Finch spotted vaping during IPL match

DUBAI: Australia batsman Aaron Finch was spotted vaping during the 33rd IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals which the Virat Kohli-led side won in a thrilling manner by seven wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. During the final over of the match on Saturday when RCB required 10 runs off the final six balls during their chase of 178, cameras panned towards the RCB dressing room to capture the tension on the players’ faces. It was then that Finch was spotted vaping as he exhaled smoke using probably an e-cigarette. The video of the incident went viral on social media and drew contrasting reactions from the fans. Some of the social media users even queried posting about IPL rules and regulations in the dressing rooms.

Real Madrid go down to Cadiz

MARDRID: Cadiz striker ‘Choco’ Lozano made history with his 16th minute goal to give the recently-promoted side their first ever away win against Real Madrid and condemn the reigning champions to their first defeat of the La Liga season. Cadiz, who have won all three of their away games this season, had already had four decent chances before Lozano’s goal and were full value for their victory against a rival that rarely threatened, although Karim Benzema did hit the bar with a dipping shot eight minutes from time. Sergio Ramos was forced out of the game in the 45th minute after hurting his knee in a collision with Lozano and could now be a doubt for his side’s Champions League debut against Shakhtar Donetsk and next Saturday’s ‘Clasico’ away to FC Barcelona.

Beijing to hold Youth Taekwondo C’ship in Nov

BEIJING: The 2020 Beijing Youth Taekwondo Championship will be held on November 7 in the city’s Daxing district. As a youth event, the age range for both men’s and women’s group is among 17 and 18 years old. The competition weight categories start from 45kg for men and 42kg for women, with both genders having 10 categories in total. In keeping with epidemic prevention and control measures, all participants will have to have their body temperatures checked, register their information, and show a ‘green code’ from China’s big data health information system.