COVID: reading newspapers totally safe, says Vardhan

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that reading newspapers is “completely safe” during the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining that there is no evidence to suggest that they can be a source of transmission.

During an interaction with his social media followers on the sixth episode ‘Sunday Samvaad’, Vardhan rekindled the joy of having morning tea with the daily newspaper.

He maintained that there is no scientific evidence that proves that novel coronavirus transmission can happen via newspapers.

“Reading newspapers is completely safe even during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the minister said.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded the role of newspapers during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister had said that newspapers have “tremendous credibility” and by acting as a link between the government and the people, they play a critical role in creating awareness about the outbreak at both the national and regional levels.