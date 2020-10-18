BJP leader, four others held in Ballia murder case

Ballia/Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested the main accused – a BJP leader – and four others in the Ballia murder case, officials said on Sunday.

The incident had taken place on Thursday during a meeting over the allotment of ration shops at Durjanpur village in Ballia’s Reoti area.

A local BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh allegedly shot dead 46-year-old Jai Prakash Pal Gama.

The Uttar Pradesh government had suspended the SDM, circle officer and other policemen present at the spot.

According to officials, Dhirendra Pratap Singh was arrested by the UP special taskforce from Lucknow while Santosh Yadav, Amarjeet Yadav, Ajay Singh and Dharmendra Singh were held from Ballia.

So far, police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case, in which an FIR has been lodged against around 30 people, most of which are yet to be identified.

Dhirendra Pratap Singh was held from Lucknow near the Polytechnic area, special taskforce IG Amitabh Yash told PTI.

The taskforce in a statement said the BJP leader carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and was held at 11.40 am while waiting for his friend near the Polytechnic crossing. An Aadhaar card and Rs 1,000 in cash were recovered from him, the STF said, adding that he being taken to Ballia.