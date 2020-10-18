Corona-ry episodes

Luis Dias

Four years ago, I had written a column titled ‘Music Performance in times of llness’, recounting our holiday trip to Hong Kong during our son’s school Diwali vacation, in which we found that island city on full red alert over MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak.

When I breathlessly wrote about the preventive and containment measures being taken there, from temperature sensors, to masks, to hand-sanitisers, to notices in hallways informing the public that door-knobs were being sanitised hourly (as were toilet seats in public lavatories), I certainly didn’t dream that a related virus would cause so much more havoc, a pandemic, even coming home to roost. Today, all these measures are part of our everyday uneasy ‘normality’ as we grapple with this COVID-19 pandemic.

Re-reading that article seems a little eerie now with the benefit of hindsight. I had remarked upon the corona family of RNA viruses, and their responsibility for MERS in 2015-16 and for SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) in 2002-2003. Who could have thought that the word ‘corona’ would strike such terror in our own lives, in Goa, in India, a mere four years later?

What puzzles me is how and why we were even allowed to travel there. At no point during our booking of visas, travel, accommodation, sight-seeing, or concerts were we discouraged or even warned about the public health issue, or we simply wouldn’t have ventured there. Obviously, Hong Kong by then had felt it was on top of things, and their preventive and containment measures were adequate.

I’ve been spending some time looking up WHO (World Health Organisation) website information on MERS, and on COVID-19. So many years after the specter of MERS, there still isn’t a vaccine against that virus. And it’s not as if the threat from it has vanished. About 2,500 cases have been reported as of January 2020. About 35 per cent of those who are diagnosed with the disease die from it.

But it looks like the search for a vaccine against COVID-19 is much more energetic, thankfully. Apparently, (and this information was last updated on the WHO website on October 2, 2020) “there are currently more than 100 COVID-19 vaccine candidates under development, with a number of these in the human trial phase.”

In 2016, despite all the MERS fears, the Hong Kong Philharmonic was still embarking on a complete Beethoven symphony cycle. Our visit overlapped with just the first of the series, in which they would be playing first his Eighth symphony, and then his game-changing Third (‘Eroica’). But precautions were still being taken, even in the hallowed interior of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, residence of the Hong Kong Philharmonic. When I exchanged my printed record of my online booking for my ticket at the reservations counter, the lady behind the desk was not wearing a mask, but there was a bottle of hand sanitising solution on either side of the window, and she cleansed her hands after completing the transaction.

Door handles had signs next to them, informing the public that they were being disinfected hourly, and I actually watched the staff do this, on the hour.

I wondered if the fear of ‘unnecessary visits to crowded public places with poor ventilation’ might extend to concert-goers and affect box office sales. It did not seem to be the case, but at both the pre-concert talk and the concert itself, there were quite a few people in masks scattered in the audience.Mercifully, the orchestra musicians and conductor Jaap van Zweden appeared on stage unmasked, and gave us a robust performance of both symphonies.

Four years on, the ‘cousin’ of MERS, the COVID-19 virus has dealt a much more severe blow to the music profession, with concerts, music festivals and performances in general cancelled or postponed. Poor Beethoven’s 250th birth anniversary celebrations, which would have been the high point of 2020 on the classical music calendar all the world were completely washed away due the pandemic, not least in Vienna his home for most of his life and his birthplace Bonn.

The BBC Proms had to resort to broadcasts of archived concerts for most of its festival season July to September 2020, with only a few live concerts by a ‘socially-distanced’ orchestra without an audience and to an empty hall.

As recently as September 20, an opera performance at the Teatro Real Madrid had to be abandoned after audience protests that social distancing wasn’t being properly observed.

I keep getting asked when it will be back to ‘normal’ just for music lessons. But as long as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and there are daily reports of deaths, quite a few of them in relatively young age groups, and often with no ‘co-morbidities’, it would seem imprudent to even think about it, much as one would like to. So many children will have outgrown their stringed instruments, and I know they are chafing due to the lack of the physical presence of a teacher at regular intervals. Although virtual, online instruction has become the default option, it really is a poor substitute to the ‘real thing’.

How long will it be before we can have children’s orchestra and choir rehearsals again? I wish I knew. We (Child’s Play) already have had to regretfully cancel our annual monsoon concert in this our own milestone 10th anniversary year.We had planned to make such a song and dance over having completed a decade, with several concerts by visiting performers in addition to our two annual children’s concerts. We’ve already had to cancel a lecture-recital by our dear friend, pianist Karl Lutchmayer this April gone. And the way things are looking, our Christmas concert seems equally unlikely. We’d have been hard at work in preparation for it by now.

I’m reminded of the BeeGees 1977 hit song. Let’s just focus on the much more serious business of ‘Stayin’ Alive’ for now. (Incidentally the song is also useful in timing life-saving chest compressions when performing CPR). There’ll be time a-plenty for music and dancing once we’re past this. May it

be soon.