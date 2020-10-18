ATM uprooted at Socorro, over Rs 19 lakh looted

Porvorim: An automated teller machine of Union Bank was uprooted in the wee hours of Sunday from its outlet located at the Our Lady of Succour Church at Socorro in Bardez taluka and banknotes worth Rs 19,38,000 were looted from the machine.

The uprooted machine was found abandoned in the bushes some 500 metre away from the church.

Police inspector Neenad Deulkar of the Porvorim police station said that some unknown people came in a tempo bearing registration number GA-03-N 8065. They disconnected the CCTV connection to the outlet and uprooted the ATM. They took out the banknotes from machine and abandoned it in the bushes some 500 metre away from the outlet.

Manager of the Soccorro branch of the Union Bank confirmed that there were banknotes worth Rs 19,38,000 in

the machine. The burglars carried the machine in the tempo vehicle and abandoned it in the bushes before fleeing

with the loot. The police, after being informed of the robbery, called in a dog squad. Two sniffer dogs sniffed the machine out in

the bushes. Police are investigating the case further.