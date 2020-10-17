GLOBAL SCAN

Israel approves peace deal with UAE

JERUSALEM: Israel’s parliament approved the normalization deal signed last month between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The peace agreement was approved in an 80-13 vote in a special session of the Knesset, or the parliament on Thursday. The two countries have recently launched US-brokered negotiations to end a long-time dispute over their maritime border.

Three-tier COVID-19 lockdown in UK faces backlash

LONDON: The UK government came under increasing pressure on Friday as its three-tier COVID-19 lockdown faced backlash from some regions, even as Londoners prepared to move into Tier 2 high-risk category from Tier 1 medium level from midnight as part of efforts to control infection rates.

Thai PM rejects calls to resign

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister rejected calls for his resignation on Friday as his government stepped up efforts to stop student-led protesters from rallying in the capital for a second day in defiance of a strict state of emergency. Police closed roads and put up barricades around a major Bangkok intersection where the protesters have vowed to gather again to push their core demands, including that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha leave office, the constitution be amended and the nation’s monarchy undergo reform.

Bolsonaro’s ally caught with money stashed in underpants

BRASILIA: In a police raid, Brazilian Senator Chico Rodrigues, known to be an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, was caught with a bundle of money stashed in his underpants, according to media reports. According to a report, the raid, which took place on Wednesday in Rodrigues’ residence, was part of an operation against the suspected misappropriation of public funds in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

EU summit on China called off due to virus resurgence

BRUSSELS: A planned European Union summit on the bloc’s China policy that was to be held in Berlin next month has been called off because of the resurgent coronavirus pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday. The 27-nation EU’s leaders had planned to meet in Berlin on Nov. 16 to discuss policy toward China. Merkel said after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday that the meeting won’t go ahead.

3 die, 1 injured in Florida motorcycle club shooting

ORLANDO: Three men died and one man was injured in an early Friday shooting sparked by a confrontation at a Florida warehouse used by a motorcycle club, officials said. The Orange County Sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for suspects who may have fled the area in Orlando, but investigators are still not clear whether those who died or were injured fired a weapon themselves.