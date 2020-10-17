To tackle financial crisis, Mormugao PDA plans projects on PPP model

NT NETWORK

Faced with a financial crunch, the Mormugao Planning and Development Authority (MPDA) is planning to utilise its properties for the purpose of constructing commercial projects under public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Speaking to media on Saturday, MPDA chairman Clafasio Dias said the MPDA is facing a tough time releasing salaries of its employees due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are trying to generate revenue but despite our best efforts, we are still facing a financial crunch and are unable to release the salaries of our staff in time. We, therefore, have decided to make use of our properties, basically land available at prime locations, including the one available at Alto-Dabolim near Vishal Mega Mart for the purpose of constructing commercial projects on PPP model. We can build shopping malls and also take up several other projects, which can help us generate revenue,” said Dias.

He also said there are plans afoot to open the new Mormugao Outline Development Plan (ODP) by next month with all government approvals and the same will be later published in local dailies.

When asked about the status of files, which were put up by the MPDA before the Indian Navy for obtaining no-objection certificate (NOC) for construction activity within funnel zone, Dias said the MPDA has appointed a lawyer to take up the case in the Supreme Court in view of restrictions laid down by the Indian Navy on construction activities within a radius of four kilometres from the flying zone operation.

It may be noted that the Dabolim airport in Mormugao taluka is being controlled by the Indian Navy.

Dias said hearing with regard to the case is likely to come up before the apex court bench by next week.

Dias said the Indian Navy has, for the last over four months, not cleared 55 files, which were submitted for obtaining NOCs.