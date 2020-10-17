Seven more COVID fatalities

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Seven more deaths, linked to COVID-19, were registered in the last 24 hours in Goa, taking the state’s death toll to 538.

Out of seven deaths, six were recorded at Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim and one at ESI hospital, Margao.

The mortality bulletin released by GMC on Saturday stated that among the expired patients, two are from Sindhudurg-Maharashtra who received treatment at Goa Medical College and Hospital.

Seven persons, who succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, include a 50-year-old man from Porvorim, a 55-year-old woman from Ponda, a 65-year-old man from Ucassaim-Bardez, a 67-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman from Sindhudurg – Maharashtra, a 67-year-old man from Candolim and a woman, aged same, from Canacona.