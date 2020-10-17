Registration of marriages in Salcete picking up

NT NETWORK

Margao

Registration of marriages, which had almost stopped in Salcete taluka following the countrywide lockdown that was imposed in March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now finally picking up.

This was confirmed by civil registrar cum sub registrar of Salcete Suraj Vernekar.

Speaking to this daily, he said, “Registration of marriages is slowly increasing in the civil registrar office in Salcete. This increase is being seen after a long time. Many people had postponed their marriage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The statistics available reveal that only two marriages were finalised in the month of April, while May saw 59 marriages being registered. The number slightly increased and reached 81 in the month of June. A total of 63 marriages were registered in July, while in August, the number reached 85. The month of September saw a total of 98 marriages being registered in Salcete, while in this month, 52 marriages have been registered till October 15.

According to Vernekar, total revenue of Rs 9 crore was collected by the Salcete sub registrar office during the COVID pandemic. “We are making efforts to maintain social distancing. People visit the office for registration of marriages but we allow only a limited number of people, with staggered timings,” he said.