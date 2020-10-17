Goa records 309 new COVID-19 cases

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Goa has been witnessing a decline in the number of active COVID-19 positive cases day by day, while the number of recoveries is exceeding new cases being detected in the state since last many days.

The state reported 309 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, while 425 patients recovered from the dreaded infection in the last 24 hours.

According to the media bulletin released by the directorate of health services on Saturday, current active COVID-19 positive cases stand at 3,827, which include two travellers.

With fresh 309 cases, the number of confirmed positive cases has reached 40,400-mark.

So far, 36,035 patients have recovered in the state with the recovery rate of 89.19 per cent.

The state tested 1,408 swab samples on Saturday while 160 asymptomatic positive patients opted for home isolation and 61 symptomatic positive patients were admitted in the hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Presently, active positive cases in jurisdiction of urban health centres stand as follows: Margao (298), Vasco (187), Panaji (214) and Mapusa (208); community health centres- Sankhali (186), Bicholim (86), Pernem (101), Valpoi (107), Curchorem (97) and Canacona (88); primary health centres – Porvorim (300), Aldona (72), Betki (73), Candolim (168), Cansarvanem (38), Colvale (78), Corlim (124), Chimbel (253), Siolim (102), Mayem (34), Balli (43), Cansaulim, (65), Chinchinim (21), Cortalim (161), Curtorim (83), Loutolim (71), Marcaim (59), Quepem (76), Sanguem (44), Shiroda (44), Dharbandora (34), Ponda (247) and Navelim (63).

The health bulletin also stated that in North Goa, out of total bed capacity of 469, currently 250 beds are vacant and in South Goa, out of 1,006 beds, 738 are vacant in various COVID care centres.