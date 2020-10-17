GMC can now extract plasma from 12 recovered COVID patients per day

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government has installed another Apheresis machine at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim for extracting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane took to Twitter to announce the installation of the second Apheresis machine in the GMC.

“In our continued efforts to build up robust infrastructure to fight the virus, happy to inform that we have inducted another Apheresis machine at GMC,” he said.

Rane said with the two Apheresis machines, it will now be possible

to extract plasma from 12 patients per day and render it to 30-35 patients.