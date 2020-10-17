Cuncolim civic body taking steps to attain ODF+ status

NT NETWORK

Margao

After having succeeded in achieving the Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, the Cuncolim Municipal Council (CMC) is now taking measures to attain the ODF plus tag.

The municipality has welcomed suggestions and objections from the public in this regard, while also imposing a penalty on those defecating and urinating in the open within the municipal jurisdiction.

Earlier this month, during a special meeting held, the municipality resolved to take steps to attain the ODF+ status and called on the general public to provide suggestions and objections in that regard. During the meeting, the council also resolved to impose fine of Rs 100 and Rs 50 on those found defecating and urinating in the municipal area.

Speaking about the decision, CMC chairperson Succorina Coutinho said several steps have been taken to acquire the ODF+ status. “The municipality has already attained the ODF status last year and is aiming for the ODF+ tag this year. So far, we have already built 180 individual toilets in all the 12 wards. We have also put up a proposal for a six-seater community toilet in the market complex. Besides, we are also welcoming local and general public suggestions and objections. So far, we have received only one suggestion from Panzorconi,” she said.

A time period of 15 days has been provided to the public for their suggestions







after which the council will meet once again and arrive at a decision, based on the response received.

The council issued a notice on Saturday informing of the resolution passed to impose fine on those found defecating and urinating in the open.

“For defecating in the open, a fine of Rs 100 will be levied for the first offence and the fine will be incrementally increased by Rs 100 for every subsequent offence, while for urinating in the open, a fine of Rs 50 will be levied for the first offence and the amount will be incrementally increased by Rs 50 for every subsequent offence,” the notice, issued by CMC chief officer Violet Gomes, states.