CM promotes Goa for huge investment

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the state government will give red carpet welcome and facilitate single-window clearance for investors from US-based companies, who are desirous of investing in Goa through hundred per cent Foreign Direct Investment

(FDI) route.

Sawant was addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in

the city.

Expressing his keenness towards having US companies investing in Goa through the 100 per cent FDI route, Sawant pointed out that Goa is strategically located as a gateway to Europe with good export potential.

“Our Investment Promotion Board will facilitate such investments on priority basis with all clearances through a single-window system,” he added, maintaining that Goa has one of the lowest industrial power tariffs in the country, besides several incentives for setting up industries in the state.

Speaking further, Sawant said that Goa has long association with the USA. “Many of our Goan students are studying in the US, and as a part of Vibrant Goa summit, held last year, we had organised road shows in four different US cities,” he recalled.

Speaking about the industrial scenario in Goa, Sawant said that last year, the pharmaceutical industry in Goa had an annual turnover of Rs 18,000 crore, and is one of the mainstays of Goan economy, besides exporting its products to the US and rest of the world.

He also informed that the Goa government’s focus areas include the setting up of education hubs, knowledge-based industries, entertainment hubs and a film City, with the state having world’s premier educational institutes soon setting up their campuses here.

The Chief Minister further said that with the new IT and Startup Promotion Policy aimed at attracting top tier, new-age start-ups in the state, and providing the requisite infrastructure for growth of start-ups here, Goa expects a lot of investments to arrive into the Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPOs) and IT industry, focusing on development, consulting, design and animation

services.

“The state government has also set up the Public Private Partnership (PPP) cell that can also facilitate private investments,” he concluded, while mentioning that a new Greenfield airport is coming up at Mopa in North Goa’s Pernem taluka.