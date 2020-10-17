Carlos directs PWD over Vasco-Mundvel landslide concerns

NT NETWORK

Vasco

Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida has directed PWD authorities to submit a proposal/estimate for a long-term solution to prevent landslide in future near GSL at Mundvel in Vasco.

Speaking to this daily, Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) chairperson Nandadeep Raut said that “during a meeting held on September 24, 2020, Vasco MLA Almeida had directed the PWD authority to submit a proposal/estimate for a long-term solution to prevent landslide near the GSL at Mundvel. However, the authority till date has failed to submit the same.”

“The MLA then held another meeting on October 7 to discuss the issue pertaining to the landslide, however, PWD and WRD refused to take responsibility of submitting proposals stating that the said work does not come under the purview of their divisions,” stated Raut.

“In this regard, Almeida has directed the concerned department to intimate district collector (South) for necessary action,” informed Raut.