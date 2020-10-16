GHS Morpirla celebrates Gandhi Jayanti in a unique way

NT KURIOCITY

The faculty of Government High School, Morpirla along with students and parents paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. The teachers and students attended online as well as offline celebrations.

The school also arranged a mobile exhibition where students and parents got a chance to pay floral tribute to both Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Students dressed as Gandhi waited in the village to pay their respects. Teachers, students and parents also took part in tree plantation, cleaning, quiz, slogan writing and cultural programmes.