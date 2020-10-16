Celebrating leadership GMFC

NT KURIOCITY

Department of History of Goa Multi-Faculty College, Dharbandora commemorated Gandhi Jayanti and International Peace Day.

The function began with an introduction of the significance of the day by Agnelo Dias, who highlighted the fact that Gandhi’s birth anniversary is also celebrated as International Peace Day, and is also the birth anniversary of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and Goa’s nationalist leader F L Gomes.

Faculty members paid a floral tribute to the departed. This was followed by a rendition of ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ by those present.

Vice principal Maria Lizanne AC brought out the objective of the Gandhian philosophy, which was to transform the individual and society simultaneously, in accordance with the principles of truth and non-violence.

Head of department of History, Leila Ribeiro emphasised the fact that Gandhi believed in practising what he preached, thereby identifying himself wholly with the Indian masses. The function ended with the distribution of chocolates to all those gathered at the event.

As part of the function a quiz on Gandhi was conducted for TYBA students. A video presentation competition was also held on ‘Relevance of Gandhi in Today’s World’, which saw 10 entries. The whole programme was presented via Instagram.