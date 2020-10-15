EB coach, India players to arrive in Goa today

PTI

Kolkata

SC East Bengal’s high-profile head coach Robbie Fowler and Indian players will arrive in Goa on Friday for pre-season training ahead of the Indian Super League, kicking off next month. The Liverpool legend Fowler will have a seven-member strong backroom staff, comprsing assistant coach Anthony Grant, set-piece coach Terence McPhillips, goalkeeping coach Robert Mimms, Indian assistant coach Renedy Singh, sports scientist Jack Inman, physiotherapist Michael Harding and analyst Joseph Walmsley.

“All coaches, players, and support staff will follow strict COVID-19 protocols set by the Indian Super League and will enter their respective isolation periods on

reaching the team hotel,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

Robert Mimms however will reach on October 20, the team

stated.

While most of the ISL franchises have already checked-in in Goa, the new entrants SC East Bengal’s arrival was delayed due to the formalities of transfer of ownership.

SC East Bengal, now the 11th team to join the top-tier league, are yet to announce their squad which is likely to be held on the sidelines of their formal team unveiling.

The seventh edition of the tournament will be held closed-door in three venues of Goa keeping in mind of the COVID-19 pandemic.