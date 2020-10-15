Truckers to stay away from ore transportation

NT NETWORK

Ponda

Though the Supreme Court has allowed transportation of extracted ore till the end of January 2021, the mining truck owners have decided to stay away and also not allow ore transportation until their demand for an increase in the rates is not fulfilled by the state government.



Dharbandora Truck Owners’ Association president Balaji Gauns told this daily Wednesday that the truckers have demanded a minimum rate of Rs 22 per tonne per km and the market rate for diesel against the Rs 12.33 per tonne per km and Rs 52 as diesel rate.



Stating that all the truck owners are united, Gauns said they have decided to remain firm on their demand until it is fulfilled. He said the truckers have also decided not to allow the transportation of ore by other trucks. “We won’t allow companies to transport ore using trucks other than the registered ones and if they attempt, a law and order situation may prevail in the mining areas,” Gauns said.



He said through the transportation of the extracted ore till January 2021, the truckers will earn a maximum of Rs 1 lakh “but the cost of maintaining a truck, payment of road tax and other fees comes to around Rs 1.50 lakh per year and it’s not viable at all.” Considering it, the truckers are demanding higher rates, he said.

Meanwhile, stating that the Supreme Court order allowing transportation of the extracted ore till January 2021 will benefit only 30 per cent of the mining dependants, while the others will continue to suffer, Goa Mining People’s Front (GMPF) has urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to come clean on resumption of actual mining activities in the state.



“The Chief Minister should come clean on whether he can resume mining in the state so that mining dependants will know whether to wait with hope or else give up in despair,” GMPF president Puti Gaonkar said at a press briefing in Ponda on Wednesday. Members of GMPF were present on the occasion.

“Allowing ore transportation for a few more months will benefit companies and the government, but mining dependants won’t benefit much, as the cost of maintaining vehicles is much more than what the truck owners will earn in a few months of ore transportation. Instead, the Chief Minister should work on resuming actual mining in the state,” Gaonkar said.

He said that he suspects vested interests in the government are not keen on resuming mining in the state, as they could be aiming to make way for other big companies. He also said that if the Chief Minister cannot resume mining, he should take over all the machinery, barges and vehicles of mining dependants and clear their loans.