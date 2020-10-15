State records 356 fresh COVID-19 cases

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Goa reported 356 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday and 479 more patients have recovered from the dreaded infection in the last 24 hours.



State is witnessing a steady drop in COVID-19 active positive cases as number of recovered patients is higher than fresh positive cases in the last few days.



According to the media bulletin released by the directorate of health services on Wednesday, with fresh 356 cases, the number of confirmed positive cases reached 39,438 in the state and current active positive cases stand at 4,188 across Goa.

So far, 34,731 patients, who were infected with the dreaded virus, have recovered with the recovery rate of 88.06 per cent.

The death toll linked to COVID-19 reached 519 as five more deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.



The media bulletin stated that 268 asymptomatic patients opted for home isolation and 85 symptomatic patients were admitted in the hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 1,483 swab samples were tested on Wednesday.



Current active positive cases are as follows: Urban Health Centres – Margao (287), Vasco (232), Panaji (215) and Mapusa (230).

Community health centres- Sankhali (215), Bicholim (114), Pernem (102), Valpoi (117), Curchorem (111) and Canacona (108).

Primary health centres – Porvorim (304), Aldona (102), Betki (93), Candolim (200), Cansarvanem (36), Colvale (83), Corlim (98), Chimbel (266), Siolim (124) and Mayem (28), Balli (67), Cansaulim (61), Chinchinim (31), Cortalim (182), Curtorim (66), Loutolim (60), Marcaim (66), Quepem (199), Sanguem (46), Shiroda (49), Dharbandora (53), Ponda (265) and Navelim (75).

Three travellers who came from outside Goa are also among the active positive patients in the state.

The health bulletin also stated that in North Goa out of total bed capacity of 469 currently 217 are vacant and in South Goa out of 1,006 beds, 724 are vacant in various COVID care centres.