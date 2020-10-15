Red alert for Goa: extremely heavy rain likely today

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) in the state on Thursday owing to intense rain-bearing weather systems over the West coast.

The IMD has warned of inundation in low-lying areas, traffic disruption and landslides in the Ghat areas of the state.

The weather bureau has also issued heavy to very heavy rain warning in several places along the West coast including Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and parts of coastal Karnataka.

India Meteorological Department scientist Rahul M said thick and dense cloud is moving from Konkan and south Maharashtra, hence heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places on Thursday and heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places on Friday, while heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on Saturday.

The system had formed over the west central Bay of Bengal on October 10 and intensified the next day further moving towards Andhra Pradesh coast on October 13 morning as a deep depression.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and emerge into east central Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast around October 16 morning,” the scientist said adding there is likely possibility of further intensification into a depression over east central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea off Maharashtra-south Gujarat coasts and gradual west-northwestward movement.

According to the IMD website, strong wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail along and off the south Gujarat coast and over east central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the north-eastern Arabian Sea.